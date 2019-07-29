NWC supplying trucked water to sections of west rural St Andrew

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that a trucking schedule is now being implemented to supply the Rural St Andrew communities of Claypole, Burnt Shop and surroundings.

According to the NWC, the measures have become necessary as the company strives to respond to the water supply needs in the face of the ongoing water shortages brought on by drought conditions.

“Presently, the Isaac Hole water supply system which serves these areas is significantly depleted -- and is operating at approximately 5 per cent of its normal production levels,” the water supply company explained.

Water will be distributed to Claypole and George Mason on Wednesdays and Burnt Shop and Shop Gate on Fridays, the NWC said.

The NWC also urged residents to observe the trucking supply times and to prepare suitable containers to receive the water on the specified days.