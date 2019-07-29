NWC supplying trucked water to sections of west rural St Andrew
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that a trucking schedule is now being implemented to supply the Rural St Andrew communities of Claypole, Burnt Shop and surroundings.
According to the NWC, the measures have become necessary as the company strives to respond to the water supply needs in the face of the ongoing water shortages brought on by drought conditions.
“Presently, the Isaac Hole water supply system which serves these areas is significantly depleted -- and is operating at approximately 5 per cent of its normal production levels,” the water supply company explained.
Water will be distributed to Claypole and George Mason on Wednesdays and Burnt Shop and Shop Gate on Fridays, the NWC said.
The NWC also urged residents to observe the trucking supply times and to prepare suitable containers to receive the water on the specified days.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy