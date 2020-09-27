NWC team fired on in Portmore

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - A work crew from the National Water Commission (NWC) is still coming to terms with a shooting incident at the Greater Portmore Wastewater Treatment Plant which has left two of the crew members nursing minor injuries.

The crew members sustained the injuries during their attempt to retreat to safety.

The NWC said the incident occurred Friday night around 9:15 during a debriefing meeting, which is a regular exercise that takes place during an ongoing wet well cleaning activity.

The wet well cleaning activity has been taking place since Saturday, September 19.

“During the debriefing, explosions were heard. Based on the account of the NWC personnel who were at the location, what made the incident even more chilling is the fact that the shots were mostly targeted at the group consisting of NWC managers, which caused the team to bolt for safety, while the ground around them was peppered with bullets,” the utility explained.

After the gunshots subsided, the police were called and the scene was processed.

“Despite the frightening ordeal, the NWC remains committed and will not be daunted as it continues to carry out its various tasks to ensure that residents of Greater Portmore and the rest of Jamaica benefit from improved sewerage services and upgraded infrastructure,” the company said.

As the investigations continue, the NWC was informed by the police that there will be periodic patrolling of the area as part of measures to improve the safety of the workers.