NWC team fired on in Portmore
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - A work crew from the National Water Commission (NWC) is still coming to terms with a shooting incident at the Greater Portmore Wastewater Treatment Plant which has left two of the crew members nursing minor injuries.
The crew members sustained the injuries during their attempt to retreat to safety.
The NWC said the incident occurred Friday night around 9:15 during a debriefing meeting, which is a regular exercise that takes place during an ongoing wet well cleaning activity.
The wet well cleaning activity has been taking place since Saturday, September 19.
“During the debriefing, explosions were heard. Based on the account of the NWC personnel who were at the location, what made the incident even more chilling is the fact that the shots were mostly targeted at the group consisting of NWC managers, which caused the team to bolt for safety, while the ground around them was peppered with bullets,” the utility explained.
After the gunshots subsided, the police were called and the scene was processed.
“Despite the frightening ordeal, the NWC remains committed and will not be daunted as it continues to carry out its various tasks to ensure that residents of Greater Portmore and the rest of Jamaica benefit from improved sewerage services and upgraded infrastructure,” the company said.
As the investigations continue, the NWC was informed by the police that there will be periodic patrolling of the area as part of measures to improve the safety of the workers.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy