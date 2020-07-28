NWC tests at New Forest well in St Elizabeth to disrupt water supply

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers that it will be carrying out tests at the recently drilled New Forest replacement well in St Elizabeth.

The commission said that as a result some sections of the parish will be without water.

The affected areas include; Alligator Pond, Sea Air and sections of Lititz.

The NWC said the tests will be carried out on the following dates:

• Monday, August 3 from 8:00 pm to 8:00 pm to Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

• Monday, August 10 from 9:00 am to 5: 00 pm to Sunday, August 16, 2020.