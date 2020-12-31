NWC to deliver water to affected Brown’s Town customers
ST ANN, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says that it has implemented a trucking and piped water supply schedule for some customers in Brown’s Town, St Ann, as the company works to repair a damaged motor.
According to the NWC the damaged motor has forced the shutdown of the Minard facility in St Ann.
The company said that work has already begun to remove the pump equipment which is attached to an eight inch pipeline submerged approximately 700 feet below ground.
Given the extensive work necessary to repair and reinstall the damaged motor, a trucking and piped supply schedule has been implemented to provide relief supply for customers until January 8, 2021, the NWC said.
Friday- Bennin- Supplied via pipes -- 9am - 5pm
Saturdays- Liberty Drive and Brown’s Town- Supplied via pipes -- 9am - 5pm
Sundays- Orange Hill- Supplied via pipes -- 9am - 5pm
Monday- Minard Hill and Brown’s Town- Supplied via pipes -- 9am -5pm
Tuesday -Standfast and Hilda’s Drive - Door to door trucking
Wednesday -Orange Hill and Liberty Drive -Supplied via pipes -- 9am - 5pm
Thursday- Bennin and Standfast -Door to door trucking
