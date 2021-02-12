NWC to intensify disconnection drive; delinquent customers owe $4 billion

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission says it will be ramping up it disconnection drive in a bid to collect the more than $4 billion that is owed by customers.

According to the NWC, it began its aggressive disconnection drive on December 1, 2020 to boost its revenue.

The NWC said since the initiative started it has done 6,839 disconnections and collected approximately $249.7 million since then.

“However, that figure is a far cry from the $4.57 billion that is still outstanding,” a statement from the commission said.

“We need those customers who have outstanding balances to pay what is due, and we are always open to having discussions with customers who may believe that there is a challenge with their billing,” Garth Jackson, vice- president, Engineering and Capital Projects at NWC, said during the

commission's quarterly press briefing on Wednesday, February 10.

He explained that customers in arrears need to pay their balances so that the entity can carry out necessary projects that will improve water supply and sewerage services in the country.

The NWC said one of the major projects being undertaken is the Waltham to Perth pipeline project in Mandeville, Manchester. Work is also taking place on Spanish Town Road where the transmission main is being replaced.

“In order for us to carry out these capital programmes, we really need to be able to enhance our revenue,” Jackson said.

He added that the NWC intends to further increase its revenue by regularising unauthorised customers and removing illegal connections from the network.

The NWC said that the disconnection drive began months after it offered relief to its customers who had difficulties when the COVID-19 pandemic started affecting Jamaica.

“From March of last year to about September, we engaged in a programme where we did not disconnect anybody who may have had outstanding balances because we thought it was our effort that we should assist with the COVID prevention measures,” Jackson said.

“The policy had proven to be fairly successful as during that period we were able to maintain our operations without any unusual disruptions due to the COVID conditions. None of our systems, apart from ones required to be sanitised, were disrupted because of the pandemic,” he added.

While the company was able to maintain its operations, Jackson said the NWC's revenue fell significantly last year.

Meanwhile, as the drive continues to recover outstanding payments, scores of several delinquent customers will face disconnection for the period February 15-19.

Below is an outline of the parishes and the areas that will be targeted:

·St Mary

Coloraine Housing Scheme

Race Course

Neil Street

Faith Street

Tank Lane

Canoe Pond

· Portland

Hart Hill

Windsor Castle

Kildare

Charles Town

Woodstock Housing Scheme

Anchovy

·St Catherine

Portmore Villas

Independence City

Angels Grove

Green Acres

Sydenham Villas

· Clarendon

Sangsters Heights

Trout Hall