NWC to lift restrictions for areas served by the Mona Treatment Plant

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 74 per cent improvement in storage has prompted the National Water Commission (NWC) to begin the lifting of regulations imposed on customers served by the Mona Treatment Plant in St Andrew.

The NWC said the levels increased after heavy rainfall over the past few days.

The commission said the lifting of the restrictions become effective tomorrow for Mona Heights, Cross Roads, Allman Town, sections of Windward Road and roads leading off, Deanery Road and roads leading off, Vineyard Town, Mountain View, sections of downtown Kingston, Old Hope Road, Hope Road, Hope Flats, Papine, Gordon Town, Beverly Hills, Ravina, Mona Road, Devon Square, Waterloo Road, West King's House Road, Cassia Park, Eastwood Park, Half Way Tree Road, and Upper Maxfield Avenue.

Despite this, NWC said there may be periods of disruptions as the company carries out rehabilitation works on its pipeline network.

Customers are still encouraged to continue their conservation practices, the company said, noting that it will continue to closely monitor the storage levels and will make necessary adjustments as the situation warrants.