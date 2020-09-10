NWC to repair hermitage pipeline tomorrow
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers in St Andrew that they may experience low water pressure tomorrow as a result of scheduled pipeline repair works slated to be carried out on the pipeline from the Hermitage Dam to the Constant Spring Treatment Plant.
The company said the work is scheduled for Friday, September 11, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.
The NWC noted that while the Constant Spring Treatment plant will remain in operation, some customers may experience disruptions as it will be necessary to restrict flows from the dam to the plant.
Customers are therefore being advised to store water for use during this period of possible low pressures or disruption, the company said.
The areas to be affected include sections of Constant Spring Road, below the intersection with West Avenue and all roads leading off, Central Avenue, Constant Spring Gardens, sections of Shortwood Road, Grant's Pen, Upper Waterloo Road, East Dulwich Road, sections of Barbican Road, Old Church Road and Upper Waterloo Road, and Dunrobin Avenue to include: Ziadie Gardens, Dunrobin Courts, Dunrobin Acres, State Gardens and La Ventura communities.
Other areas include: areas below Grant's Pen, including Eastwood Park Gardens, Molynes Road, Hagley Park Road, Washington Boulevard, Half-Way Tree, Camperdown Terrace, sections of Hagley Park Road, Half-Way Tree Road and roads leading off, and Crossroads.
The NWC said every effort will be made to restore regular supply ahead of the stated timelines.
