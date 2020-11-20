NWC to share customers' info with credit bureau

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says effective December 1, it will be providing credit information on its customers to CRIF Information Bureau Jamaica.

In a brief announcement today on its social media, the NWC said it will be providing the information as permitted under Section 8(1) of the Credit Reporting Act, 2010.

CRIF Information Bureau Jamaica is a credit bureau licensed under Section 4 of the said Act.