NWC to shut down rural St Andrew supply tomorrow for maintenance

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising customers that it will be necessary to shut down water supply to several communities in St Andrew in order to carry out scheduled maintenance work at several facilities tomorrow.

The works are scheduled to be carried out as follows:

Pulpa Spring: Saturday, May 25 from 10:00am to 4:00pm

Areas to be affected: Sections of David's Hill and surrounding communities.

Suzie Spring: Saturday, May 25 from 10:00 am to 4:00pm

Areas to be affected are Belcour, Maryland and Mine Peace.

Customers in these areas are being urged to store water for use during the period of disruption.