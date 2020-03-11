NWC to truck water to Mico

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says it is trucking water to the Mico University College today to last “as long as possible” until conditions have returned to normal.

NWC said it made contact with Acting Vice President - Administration Rudolph A Sewell following the suspension of operations today.

The company noted that while water pressure has been low, Mico has only been without water for one day today.

NWC said it is also aware of the recent announcement of the first case of COVID-19 in the country and it understands the public's concern.

The company said, however, that the country has to manage water in a better way as it is still under drought conditions.