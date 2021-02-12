NWC toll free number temporarily out of service

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says its toll free telephone number is temporarily unavailable due to technical difficulties.

The company said it is currently working closely with the service provider to have the situation corrected in the shortest possible time.

In the interim, customers are invited to utilise the other communication channels available to them, including the company's Web Chat via its website (http://www.nwcjamaica.com), emailing customercare@nwc.com.jm, or its social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter).