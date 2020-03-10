NWC urges conservation while combating coronavirus

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is encouraging the public the use effective water conservation methods while combating COVID-19.

In a release a short while ago the NWC said it is ready to partner with the appropriate state agencies to ensure that the population has access to potable water.

“We encourage our people to practice good hygiene by, among other things, the frequent washing of hands. It is vitally important that these habits be carried out without the wastage of water. For example, while hands are being washed, the tap should not be left running,” the release said.

According to the NWC, storage level at the Hermitage Dam is 70.4 per cent of its capacity or 276.9 million gallons while that at the Mona Reservoir is 67.7 per cent or 547.3 million gallons.

“These levels further underscore the need for effective conservation measures even as we remain on high alert to deal with any challenge associated with the COVID-19 outbreak.”

The NWC urged people to reduce water usage where possible and recycle or re-use when appropriate. This, the company said, is in a bid to have water over the sustained period to combat the threat of the virus and any possible effects of a prolonged drought.

The NWC added that schools, hospitals and other institutions which serve the country's most vulnerable are among its top priority and water will be made available to these institutions.