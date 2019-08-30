NWC urges customers to check their connections, fixtures

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is urging customers to check their water supply connections and fixtures regularly to ensure that defects are not exacerbating their water supply conditions.

The company highlighted that there are instances where, although water is reaching the meter at good pressure, leaks, blockages or even a locked valve on the customer side of the connection prevents a good supply from reaching other parts of the customer's property.

The commission in a statement today said, “While the NWC encourages customers to install a lock-off and non-return or check valve, customers should ensure lock-offs are open in order to allow water to flow to the property. The NWC is making this appeal following increased reports of incidents in which a no-water complaint is logged but upon investigation it is discovered that the lock-off was turned off by the customer due to leaks on the property.”

NWC noted that lock-offs and non-return or check valves are to allow the customer to be able to lock-off water to their property in order to repair leaks and for any other purpose, or to prevent water from the property from flowing out into the public mains.

However, the commission said customers are being reminded that the devices should be re-adjusted to allow for water to flow back to the property.

The NWC also advised that water tanks should also be fitted with float valves to turn off the supply of water when these are full.

It should also be recognised that these devices all have a limited useful life and will develop defects from time to time and so it is important that customers do periodic checks to see that everything is working well, the NWC cautioned.