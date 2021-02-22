NWC warns of fraudsters on social media

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is warning that fraudsters are posing as the organisation on social media and have been encouraging customers to make payments to them via credit card under false pretence.

NWC stated that the fake pages are on Instagram.

It is urging customers to desist from engaging with these fraudulent pages and to communicate with the NWC via its official social media pages:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/NWCjam

Twitter: http://twitter.com/NWCjam

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/nwcjam

The NWC may also be contacted through web chat via its website: http://www.nwcjamaica.com.

In addition, customers can call the 888-CALL-NWC number (888-225-5692) to speak with a representatives or access the automated self-serve option which provides disruption notices, bill balances and automated bank payments.

