NWC work on Washington Boulevard expected to last until Nov 6

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that it is now carrying out urgent and extensive work on the sewerage system along the west bound section of Washington Boulevard near the intersection with Coleyville Avenue in Washington Gardens.

The work, which has caused traffic heading towards Mandela Highway to detour, resulting in significant traffic pile-up, is being undertaken through a contractor, the NWC said, and was necessitated by the collapse of the sewer force mains which cross Washington Boulevard from the Duhaney Park and New Haven wastewater systems.

The company says this project will be an extensive one that has required the closure of two of the westbound lanes which facilitate traffic out of the city.

“However, the public's patience is being sought as this work which was earmarked for a future two-week period has had to be advanced to remedy the broken sections,” the utility said.

The work started yesterday and should be completed Friday, November 6.

“Motorists and pedestrians are being also advised that they may experience traffic delays in the vicinity of this work site and are being urged to obey the signals of the work crew on site,” the NWC said.

“Every effort will be made to complete this work within the shortest possible time.”