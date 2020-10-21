NWC work on Washington Boulevard expected to last until Nov 6
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that it is now carrying out urgent and extensive work on the sewerage system along the west bound section of Washington Boulevard near the intersection with Coleyville Avenue in Washington Gardens.
The work, which has caused traffic heading towards Mandela Highway to detour, resulting in significant traffic pile-up, is being undertaken through a contractor, the NWC said, and was necessitated by the collapse of the sewer force mains which cross Washington Boulevard from the Duhaney Park and New Haven wastewater systems.
The company says this project will be an extensive one that has required the closure of two of the westbound lanes which facilitate traffic out of the city.
“However, the public's patience is being sought as this work which was earmarked for a future two-week period has had to be advanced to remedy the broken sections,” the utility said.
The work started yesterday and should be completed Friday, November 6.
“Motorists and pedestrians are being also advised that they may experience traffic delays in the vicinity of this work site and are being urged to obey the signals of the work crew on site,” the NWC said.
“Every effort will be made to complete this work within the shortest possible time.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy