NWC work to inconvenience several Kingston communities

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says its teams will be carrying out urgent installation that will require the shutdown of a section of the network supplied by the Mona Treatment plant between 8:00 pm tomorrow and 6:00 am on Friday.

The company says the work is necessary for the installation of valves in critical areas. Customers are therefore being advised to store water for use during this overnight period of disruption.

Affected areas include New Kingston, sections of Lady Musgrave Road and roads leading off, Fairway Avenue, Oxford Road, sections of Mountain View, Deanery Road and sections of Old Hope Road.