NWC work to inconvenience several Kingston communities
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) says its teams will be carrying out urgent installation that will require the shutdown of a section of the network supplied by the Mona Treatment plant between 8:00 pm tomorrow and 6:00 am on Friday.
The company says the work is necessary for the installation of valves in critical areas. Customers are therefore being advised to store water for use during this overnight period of disruption.
Affected areas include New Kingston, sections of Lady Musgrave Road and roads leading off, Fairway Avenue, Oxford Road, sections of Mountain View, Deanery Road and sections of Old Hope Road.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy