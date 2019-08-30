NWC workers resume normality
KINGSTON, Jamaica — National Water Commission (NWC) employees returned to work today following the intervention of Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke.
The Ministry of Labour and Social requested the intervention of Dr Clarke Thursday evening after it became evident that the issue which led to the strike was tied to the 2017 wage and fringe benefits agreement between his ministry and the public sector workers.
The parties have agreed to a resumption of normality at the NWC's Marescaux Road office, which had closed down its customer services operations after the workers stopped working on Thursday. This will facilitate further conciliatory efforts at the Ministry of Labour on Monday, at which time the parties hope they will be able to hammer out a settlement.
The workers are seeking a $160,000 one-off payment, based on an understanding the unions say was made at conclusion of the negotiations on the current four-year public sector wage agreement in 2017 that a one-off payment could be made to the lowest paid workers. However, the Ministry of Finance says that whatever understanding was reached did not anticipate a payment of the magnitude of $160,000. The NWC had offered the unions a $40,000 payment, which was rejected.
Balford Henry
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy