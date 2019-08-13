NWC working to resolve water supply issues in east Kingston
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says its operations team is now carrying out network activities to resolve water supply issues in several communities situated between lower South Camp Road and Mountain View Avenue, as well as other sections of eastern Kingston.
The company noted that based on the work now underway, customers in Harbour View, Palisadoes, Port Royal, Seven Miles, South Camp Road and along Mountain View Avenue, will experience a disruption in their water supply until 8:00 pm today, August 13.
Residents in the affected areas have been impacted by intermittent supply or no water due to a decline in operations at the Mona treatment plant, the NWC said, adding that over the past few weeks, drought conditions have caused a reduction in water production levels at the plant.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy