NWC working to resolve water supply issues in east Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says its operations team is now carrying out network activities to resolve water supply issues in several communities situated between lower South Camp Road and Mountain View Avenue, as well as other sections of eastern Kingston.

The company noted that based on the work now underway, customers in Harbour View, Palisadoes, Port Royal, Seven Miles, South Camp Road and along Mountain View Avenue, will experience a disruption in their water supply until 8:00 pm today, August 13.

Residents in the affected areas have been impacted by intermittent supply or no water due to a decline in operations at the Mona treatment plant, the NWC said, adding that over the past few weeks, drought conditions have caused a reduction in water production levels at the plant.