NWC's St James commercial office closed for deep cleaning, sanitation
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says its St James commercial office situated at 1 Lower Bevin Avenue in Montego Bay is now closed to facilitate deep cleaning, sanitation and further assessment by health officials.
While the company did not confirm a COVID-19 case at the office, it said the measure was being taken as a precaution to protect customers, the general public and the staff.
The public is being advised that for customer service queries they may contact the NWC Call Centre via 888-225-5692, email customercare@nwc.com.jm or access any of the following platforms:
- NWC website via https://www.nwcjamaica.com
- Social media (Twitter, Facebook or Instagram) via #nwcjam
The NWC said customers wishing to make payments are encouraged to utilise any of the following platforms:
- iPay – found on the NWC website;
- Any of the various payment agencies; and
- Online banking platforms accessible to them.
