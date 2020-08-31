NWC's St James commercial office closed for deep cleaning, sanitation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says its St James commercial office situated at 1 Lower Bevin Avenue in Montego Bay is now closed to facilitate deep cleaning, sanitation and further assessment by health officials.

While the company did not confirm a COVID-19 case at the office, it said the measure was being taken as a precaution to protect customers, the general public and the staff.

The public is being advised that for customer service queries they may contact the NWC Call Centre via 888-225-5692, email customercare@nwc.com.jm or access any of the following platforms:

NWC website via https://www.nwcjamaica.com

Social media (Twitter, Facebook or Instagram) via #nwcjam

The NWC said customers wishing to make payments are encouraged to utilise any of the following platforms: