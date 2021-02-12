NWC's customer census mapping continues in Hanover
HANOVER, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising the public that it will be continuing its Customer Census Mapping Project in the parish of Hanover starting Monday, February 15.
The project involves a door-to-door survey of existing and potential NWC customers and mapping them using global positioning system (GPS) devices so that the NWC can use this digital information in its continuous service improvement efforts.
The NWC said the project is expected to result in better water and wastewater service delivery, improved responsiveness by NWC to customer complaints and better customer service.
The commission said project activities will be done from Mondays to Fridays between 6:30 am and 7:00 pm, and on Saturdays and Sundays between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm.
NWC said targeted areas for the month include: Pell River, Pell River Housing Scheme, Friendship, Spring Mountain, Harding Hall, White Town, York Hill, Archwell, Prospect, Saxam, Prospect, Grange, Blairs Hill, Rock Spring, Crib, Kendal, Cessnock, Fisherman's Village, Copperwood, Esher, Esher Housing Scheme, Bull's Bay, Pedro, Providence, Lance's Bay, Prosper Road, Haughton Court and Haughton Gardens.
The company said the census mapping has already been completed in the parishes of Kingston, St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, Manchester, St Ann and Trelawny.
