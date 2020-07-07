NWC's customer census mapping continues in Trelawny for July

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising residents in Trelawny that its Customer Census Mapping Project will continue in the parish for the month of July.

The NWC said its the project involves a door-to-door survey of existing and potential NWC customers and mapping them using global positioning system (GPS) devices.

The commission said the digital information will be used to improve its service.

“The project will ultimately result in better water and wastewater service delivery, improved responsiveness by NWC to customer complaints and better customer service,” the company said.

The NWC said project activities will be done from Monday to Friday between the hours of 7:30 am and 4:30 pm, and on Saturday and Sunday between the hours of 9:00 am and 5:00 pm, in the following areas:

JULY 6 – 10, 2020

• Duncans

• Scharsmidth Prospect

• Wait-A-Bit

• Samuel Prospect

• Spicy Hill

JULY 13 – 17, 2020

• Clarks Town

• German Town

• Freemans Hall

• Kinloss

• Duanvale

• Sherwood Content

JULY 20 – 24, 2020

• Barnstaple

• Jackson Town

• Ulster Spring

• Stewart Town

• Brampton

• Rio Bueno

JULY 27 – 31, 2020

• Salt Marsh

• Greenside