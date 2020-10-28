NWU endorses Mark Golding

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Workers Union (NWU) has declared support for Mark Golding who is seeking to replace Dr Peter Phillips as president of the People's National Party (PNP).

In a detailed statement released to the media, the NWU listed five reasons for its decision, including proven managerial skills and leadership competence, demonstrated respect for people, and concern for the welfare of the workers in the PNP.

It said it had carefully examined the credentials of both Golding and Lisa Hanna, who is also vying for the position of president.

“Both candidates have advanced solid ideas on reorganising the party to secure future electoral victories. Many of these ideas are not new, and they are both in agreement on the basic organisational changes to take the party forward. The qualifying factors for the next party leader will therefore be based not so much on their articulation, but upon their past record of performance and ideological commitment,” the NWU said.

“In that regard, while the NWU acknowledges the contribution of Cde Lisa Hanna, we support the candidature of Mark Golding as the sixth president of the PNP," the trade union declared.

The internal elections is scheduled for November 7, 2020.

As a trade union, the NWU is historically linked to the PNP. It is currently headed by Granville Valentine, general secretary.

"More than any other time in the history of this great party, the NWU demands a leader that is loyal to the people, committed to the cause of labour, faithful to the party's history, principles and objectives, and has left a mark as a competent leader," the organisation said.

It said further: “We are particularly mindful of the fact that from introspections and analyses over the years, the overwhelming wish of the delegates and party supporters have been for the PNP to return to its ideological roots of democratic socialism. In our own assessment, the party has drifted from a secured labour agenda and has not effectively defined and articulated policies and programmes to advance the interest of labour in building a society of equality, social justice and egalitarianism.

“The NWU's historic link with the progressive movement and our commitment to the cause of labour are defining criteria in building a nation and shaping our society. We firmly believe that the People's National Party remains the best hope to secure that future, and whoever is elected as party leader must have a proven track-record of support for the progressive ideals of the party."

The NWU was formed in 1952 and represents a wide cross-section of workers in all major sectors of the economy.