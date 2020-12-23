NY Attorney General leads challenge to Trump's attempt to limit work authorisation for Caribbean immigrants

NEW YORK, United States (CMC)— New York Attorney General Letitia James has co-led a coalition of 16 attorneys general from around the United States in opposing a proposed Trump administration rule that would virtually eliminate work authorisation for nearly all immigrants, including Caribbean nationals, who were released under orders of supervision.

In a letter submitted to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), James and the coalition argue that the proposed rule lacks reasoned justifications and would harm immigrant communities, small businesses, and states' economies.

Moreover, the proposed rule — which impacts about 7,000 individuals and their families nationwide — would also violate federal law, increase the cost of publicly-funded social services, and further burden individuals and businesses that are already suffering from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 public health crisis, James said.

“Even in the waning days of the Trump administration, the president and his proxies continue to propose unlawful and vindictive policies to complicate the life of immigrants throughout our nation,” she said.

“Rather than helping those suffering from the financial impact of the ongoing pandemic, this lame-duck administration has, instead, continued to pursue its agenda of targeting and demonising immigrants who are struggling to make ends meet,” she added.

“Our coalition will continue to use every tool at our disposal to fight against these unjustified, baseless attempts to undermine our immigrant communities.”

James said that immigrants, under orders of supervision, are already required to meet certain conditions to qualify for temporary release from DHS custody.

On their release, she said the DHS has the authority to grant employment authorisation documents that allow those under orders of supervision to legally work in the United States.

James said the proposed rule seeks to virtually eliminate their work authorisation eligibility — save for one narrow exception.

For those relatively few individuals who fall under this exception, the DHS will require them to work for employers who are part of the E-Verify programme — “a programme rife with so many issues that many employers refuse to participate,” James said.

She said the proposed rule also introduces other changes that would further limit immigrants from securing the authorisation they need to legally work in the United States.

In January, James and a coalition of attorneys general sent a letter to the DHS, opposing a similar unlawful attempt by the Trump administration to obstruct asylum seekers from applying for work permits.