NY leaders blast utility firm after latest blackout amidst heat wave
NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — New York's mayor slammed power company Con Edison on Monday after thousands of homes suffered electricity cuts just a week after a major outage plunged Manhattan into darkness.
About 53,000 customers — mostly in Brooklyn — lost power on Sunday night, leaving them without air conditioning as a crippling heat wave swept across much of the United States.
Con Edison said it cut some services "to protect vital equipment" after consumption hit a new record of 12,063 megawatts at 6:00 pm Sunday (2200 GMT) as New Yorkers sweltered in dangerously hot weather. For some, the cut lasted through the night.
That was in contrast to the five-hour blackout on July 13, which was caused by equipment failure on a high-voltage line.
"I am extremely disappointed with Con Ed," Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters, adding that their decision to turn off the power when it was dark raised "safety and security issues".
He called for a "full investigation" into both outages and hinted that authorities may consider a "new entity" if Con Edison, which has a monopoly on electricity in New York, couldn't provide a satisfactory explanation.
"It's very clear we have to question whether Con Ed as it is structured now can do the job going forward or whether we need to go to an entirely different approach," said de Blasio.
Con Edison said Monday that power had been restored to 33,000 customers and that it expected the remaining 21,000 to have electricity back by the afternoon.
"We've been through this situation w ConEd time & again & they should have been better prepared - period," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo wrote on Twitter on Sunday night.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy