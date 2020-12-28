NY plans crackdown on vaccine fraud as rollout continues

NEW YORK, USA (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a crackdown on potential vaccine fraud as state officials hope to provide an initial vaccine dose to 400,000 people by the end of the week.

Cuomo, a Democrat, has touted New York's vaccination efforts even as the nation as a whole is short of reaching the federal government's goal of injecting 20 million Americans with the first dose by the end of December. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly two million people have received an initial vaccine done as of December 26.

The nation reported about 1.3 million new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, including roughly 75,000 in New York. The number of new cases has flattened over the past week in New York, which is reporting more cases per-capita than 30 other states.

Hospitals in New York have reported 2,800 deaths of people who tested positive for COVID-19 so far in December — roughly the same amount as reported in total from June through November.

Cuomo said 140,000 New Yorkers have received one dose as of Monday, and said he expects another 259,000 people will receive an additional dose this week. Cuomo had tasked pharmacy workers with continuing to vaccinate nursing home residents over Christmas weekend in hopes of vaccinating roughly 85,000 nursing home residents and 130,000 staff members.