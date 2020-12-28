NY plans crackdown on vaccine fraud as rollout continues
NEW YORK, USA (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a crackdown on potential vaccine fraud as state officials hope to provide an initial vaccine dose to 400,000 people by the end of the week.
Cuomo, a Democrat, has touted New York's vaccination efforts even as the nation as a whole is short of reaching the federal government's goal of injecting 20 million Americans with the first dose by the end of December. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly two million people have received an initial vaccine done as of December 26.
The nation reported about 1.3 million new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, including roughly 75,000 in New York. The number of new cases has flattened over the past week in New York, which is reporting more cases per-capita than 30 other states.
Hospitals in New York have reported 2,800 deaths of people who tested positive for COVID-19 so far in December — roughly the same amount as reported in total from June through November.
Cuomo said 140,000 New Yorkers have received one dose as of Monday, and said he expects another 259,000 people will receive an additional dose this week. Cuomo had tasked pharmacy workers with continuing to vaccinate nursing home residents over Christmas weekend in hopes of vaccinating roughly 85,000 nursing home residents and 130,000 staff members.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy