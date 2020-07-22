Naomi Campbell endorses Observer webinar
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Supermodel, actress and philanthropist Naomi Campbell has endorsed the Jamaica Observer Webinar: A Virtual Fashion Show, scheduled for Tuesday, July 28.
Speaking from New York via video link this afternoon, Campbell said, "I am so happy that Novia McDonald-Whyte and the Jamaica Observer have brought together designers from the Caribbean and Nigeria for a virtual celebration of fashion. If the last few months have taught us anything, it is that we have the power to create our own narrative and our own icons. I can't wait to see the fresh, new interpretations of style!"
Thirteen designers from the Caribbean and Nigeria will create history when they present the virtual fashion show to the world.
Powered by Sagicor, The Best Dressed Chicken and Hardware and Lumber Rapid True Value, the webinar series is now in its third month.
It has, according to webinar host and Jamaica Observer Senior Associate Editor Lifestyle & Social Content Novia McDonald-Whyte, sought to spotlight how those in the creative industries have pivoted as a result of COVID-19.
