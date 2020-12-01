Narrow escape as gas truck crashes on Spur Tree Hill

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Residents of Spur Tree Hill are thankful that a major catastrophe was averted as a gas truck crashed into an abandoned house Tuesday morning.

Spur Tree Hill resident, Renae Brooks, told OBSERVER ONLINE that shortly before 10:00 am she was awaiting transportation when she saw the truck descending the hill before crashing into the house.

“I was standing on the roadside seeking taxi to go to Mandeville when I realised that there was a truck descending the hill blowing its horn to signal that [it had] no brake,” she said.

“While standing there I realised that the truck driver was seeking somewhere to put the truck when he realised that he [was] losing control of the gas truck,” she added.

It is reported that the driver escaped without injury.

Firefighters and police personnel cordoned off the area.

The accident-prone Spur Tree Hill main road is a major thoroughfare that links Mandeville and its environs to St Elizabeth and points west.

Kasey Williams