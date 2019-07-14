Natalie Neita urges Comrades to conduct clean campaign

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Natalie Neita, the campaign manager for People's National Party (PNP) leader Dr Peter Phillips, is urging Comrades to conduct a clean campaign ahead of the September 7 leadership election.

Manchester Central Member of Parliament Peter Bunting is challenging Phillips for leadership of the party.

Neita, in a letter today, implored party members and supporters to “positively lift up the PNP” through utterances on social media and other public platforms.

“As a team, we hold ourselves accountable to our party and the people of Jamaica, therefore we must continue to conduct ourselves with dignity, and resist any temptation to disparage this noble institution or its membership.

“We are a Party built on a foundation of social justice, love and integrity; we are about building the future generations of power, where everyone is valued and given the best opportunities to improve their quality of life. We are not about tearing each other down for any reason, therefore, we will continue to run a clean and disciplined campaign, reflecting the best of who we are as a party and what we will be as the future Government of Jamaica,” Neita said in the letter.

She said Phillips' campaign team, OnePNP, will firmly stand on the “well-established traditions of the People's National Party and operate in a spirit of love and respect”.