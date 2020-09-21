National Baking Company donates truck to Recycling Partners of Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — National Baking Company recently donated a truck to the Recycling Partners of Jamaica (RPJ) to boost its mission to rid Jamaica of plastic bottle waste.

According to the baking company, the vehicle was handed over at the RPJ's Lakes Pen depot on Wednesday September 16.

General Manager of RPJ, Nalini Sooklal, thanked the National Baking Company, for “leading the charge for corporate Jamaica to contribute to the build out of recycling in Jamaica.”

“RPJ is committed to ensuring that Jamaicans understand the damage plastic waste is causing our beautiful island, and the impact each one can make by getting into the habit of recycling,” she said.

Formed as a partnership with several private sector companies and the government of Jamaica, in 2014, RPJ is mandated to develop and maintain sustainable recycling and collection of plastics in Jamaica.

It is also charged with rolling out Jamaica's Deposit Return System on plastic bottles.

The company currently pays out $8 per pound of plastics collected, and $10 per pound of plastics delivered to their depots across the island.