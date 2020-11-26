National COVID-19 vaccine coordinating committee to be established
KINGSTON, Jamaica - A National COVID-19 vaccine coordinating committee is to be established shortly, says Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton.
He said the committee will “involve members of different stakeholder groups to begin to put in place plans for distributing the vaccine once it is available”.
Dr Tufton made the announcement while responding to questions regarding COVID vaccination and distribution during the recent sitting of the House of Representatives.
He said the necessary arrangements have been made to acquire COVID-19 vaccines based on the country's population.
“On the vaccination arrangements, we have already subscribed to group funding in order to secure a percentage of the vaccines that come on the market through PAHO/WHO.
“So we are entitled, based on what we have advanced, to 10 per cent of our population. That's the pool scheme that we have subscribed to, so we are going to be entitled to a certain number of dosage,” Dr Tufton told Parliament.
