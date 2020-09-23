National CSEC pass rate is 76.5 per cent

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams is reporting that the preliminary report and analysis of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams showed that 76.5 per cent of students were awarded grades one to three in the subjects sat this year.

She was speaking at a digital press conference for the preliminary report of the examinations this morning. The results were released yesterday.

The minister noted that there were 233,723 subject entries from all Jamaican candidates. Of this, she said that 167,469 students were awarded grades one to three.

The total subject entries for males was 93,093; of which 85,087 were sat and 63,395 attaining the required grades, Williams said.

The total subject entries for females was 140,630; of which 133,739 were sat, and 104,074 attaining grades one to three.

Williams noted further that in the area of mathematics and English language, the percentage passes were 55.6 per cent and 83.9 per cent, respectively.

However, the minister stressed that, “These 2020 results cannot be compared with those of 2019.”

The exams were sat in July and August this year, the Caribbean Examinations Council pushing the dates back as a result of the prior closure of schools due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The modifications included the administration of at least one common paper (Paper 1), a multiple choice assessment that was combined with School Based Assessments (SBAs) and Paper 032 for private candidates. It also included an award of final grades based on the modified SBA and multiple choice assessment.

However, some candidates were expected to complete additional components in areas of modern languages, human and social biology and visual arts.