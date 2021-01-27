National Children's Registry telephone lines down

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is advising the public that the telephone lines for the National Children's Registry (NCR) are temporarily down.

The agency said it is working to have the lines restored in the shortest time possible and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

In the meantime, the agency said child abuse reports may be made via telephone (876-822-7031/876-878-2882, email report@childprotection.gov.jm or through any CPFSA parish office.