National Council for Senior Citizens offices closed for sanitisation
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Labour and Social Security says the offices of the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC) located at 11 West Kings House Road in Kingston, will be closed to the public tomorrow, Friday, August 28 for deep cleaning and sanitisation.
The council will resume normal operations to the public on Monday, August 31.
The ministry also advised that its offices in St Thomas, Kingston & St Andrew and St Catherine will be closed to the public at 4:00 pm daily until Wednesday, September 2.
