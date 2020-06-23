National Council on Education applauds teachers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Council on Education (NCE) today applauded teachers of secondary schools for “the sterling work they did and continue to do” to prepare students for the upcoming Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) external tests.

According to the NCE, most of schools have been able to meet the “stringent, though necessary mandatory” guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

In a statement released this morning, chairman of the council, Alphansus Davis, said “the reopening of [secondary] schools in June 2020, was greeted with much apprehension by many stakeholders. This was due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic and the readiness of schools to accommodate staff and students. I commend the principals, their teachers and all members of staff who rose to the challenge and displayed high levels of initiative and creativity in preparing the schools to accommodate the students within the context of the continued threat of COVID-19.”

“Their tenacity is admirable as they rose to the occasion and delivered in a timely and commendable manner. We are aware that this is a trial run for the reopening of schools in September and the lessons learnt will now guide the process for a smooth start of the new academic year. The National Council on Education thanks them and wishes them every success in their endeavours as they navigate a new normal,” Davis added.

He also commended teachers, who he said were “making great effort, often at a personal sacrifice, to continue to guide students and provide instructions to them in their lessons and issues they confront.”

“This includes those who have been providing tuition through online teaching, using various modalities and social media platforms...Some have even been using other methods for one-to-one teaching and learning,” Davis said.

The Council assured teachers, that parents and other stakeholders in the system value their efforts.

The NCE said it will continue to support the education system and is working to develop protocols to be made available to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information for the full resumption of classes in September.