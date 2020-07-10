National Craft Policy a step in the right direction, says Green

KINGSTON, Jamaica— State minister in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, says the launch of the National Craft Policy is a step in the right direction for Jamaica's craft industry.

The minister said the policy will ensure that local craft producers and traditional artisans benefit from marketing and commercial opportunities.

Speaking at the official launch ceremony yesterday, Green, the policy is expected to improve the craft sector by “ensuring that there are stronger, more collaborative efforts, proper marketing of Jamaica's unique craft brand, and the introduction of capacity building mechanisms to enable our artisans to offer world class products and services.”

He said that the craft industry is an important part of the Jamaican experience adding that there has been a need to facilitate the sustainable growth of the industry, promote the uniqueness of the local brand, and the need to incorporate entrepreneurial skills and new technologies in the sector.

“We have recognised that with well over 8,000 persons being directly or indirectly a part of this important industry, there is an urgent need to ramp up the strategies needed to address factors that are critical to its sustainability and growth. This is the bread and butter and livelihood of many families,” Green said.

The state minister lauded the work of the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) and Things Jamaican, which, he said, have been providing business development service over the years, while facilitating the production of Jamaican products such as souvenirs and handcrafts.

The National Craft Policy was developed in close partnership with the JBDC, Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports.