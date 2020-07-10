National Craft Policy a step in the right direction, says Green
KINGSTON, Jamaica— State minister in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, says the launch of the National Craft Policy is a step in the right direction for Jamaica's craft industry.
The minister said the policy will ensure that local craft producers and traditional artisans benefit from marketing and commercial opportunities.
Speaking at the official launch ceremony yesterday, Green, the policy is expected to improve the craft sector by “ensuring that there are stronger, more collaborative efforts, proper marketing of Jamaica's unique craft brand, and the introduction of capacity building mechanisms to enable our artisans to offer world class products and services.”
He said that the craft industry is an important part of the Jamaican experience adding that there has been a need to facilitate the sustainable growth of the industry, promote the uniqueness of the local brand, and the need to incorporate entrepreneurial skills and new technologies in the sector.
“We have recognised that with well over 8,000 persons being directly or indirectly a part of this important industry, there is an urgent need to ramp up the strategies needed to address factors that are critical to its sustainability and growth. This is the bread and butter and livelihood of many families,” Green said.
The state minister lauded the work of the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) and Things Jamaican, which, he said, have been providing business development service over the years, while facilitating the production of Jamaican products such as souvenirs and handcrafts.
The National Craft Policy was developed in close partnership with the JBDC, Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy