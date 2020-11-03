National Fisheries Authority boosts enforcement capacity of fish sanctuaries

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Fisheries Authority (NFA) says the new vessel purchased by the agency will boost the enforcement capacity of the operators of the special fishery conservation areas and help them to preserve Jamaica's no-fishing zones.

Project manager of promoting community-based climate resilience at the agency, Selena Ledgister, said “with the acquisition of this enforcement vessel there can be tactical deployment to combat primary harvesting of fish in our fish sanctuaries.”

Ledgister was speaking at the launch of the World Bank-funded twin-engine, seven-person capacity patrol boat valued at US$165,000 at the Royal Jamaica Yacht Club in Kingston on October 30.

The NFA regulates 17 sanctuaries and provides subvention support to seven.

According to the agency, for the 2019/20 closed season enforcement period, 85.6 kilogrammes of conch and 194 kilogrammes of lobsters were confiscated, resulting in 33 arrests.

The launch of the vessel, Ledgister said, is in keeping with the project's aim to strengthen the NFA's policy and regulatory framework.

Other deliverables include the development and drafting of a strategy and action plans for the fisheries and aquaculture regulatory framework.

Additionally, the agency said, a strategy and action plan to support community-led fisheries management will be developed and training and equipment will be provided for the authority.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries said to counter the decline in fish production, the existing hatchery at Twickenham Park in St Catherine will be upgraded to include climate-proofing of the hatchery, improving biosecurity, and improving quality of brood stock and brood fish management.

The ministry said work is also in progress on the improvement and upgrading of the mariculture demonstration facility in Bowden, St Thomas.