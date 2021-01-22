National Leadership Prayer Breakfast spreads beams of hope across Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Leadership Prayer Breakfast (NLPB) was held virtually for the first time this year with a message of hope echoed throughout the service.

During the service, Fitzroy Wickham — the 2021 Rhodes Scholar and NLPB youth speaker — mentioned the negative effects of growing up in a single parent family, having lost his father at an early age. Wickham noted, however, that he never let the experience of poverty define his journey.

“I want Jamaican youth to understand that even though you may be poor now, it doesn’t always have to be the case; but before you can invest in your bank accounts and your businesses, you must invest knowledge in your minds and time in your talents. Essentially, you must first invest in yourself,” Wickham said.

Reverend Dr Dylan Toussaint, NLPB main speaker and pastor at the Waterford and Edgewater Circuit of Baptist Churches, noted the importance of exemplifying hope.

“Actions really speak much louder than words! And whether we believe it or not, many times our actions are speaking so loudly that others have great difficulty in hearing our words! In essence therefore, if we are to 'Keep Hope Alive', it is important that we exemplify and amplify hope, by what we do and how we do it,” he said.

Chairman of the NLPB, Bishop Stanley Clarke, shared the same sentiments as Pastor Toussaint, and added, “The theme ‘Keep Hope Alive’ intends to empower national leadership to inspire their collective constituents to reach beyond ourselves to achieve something greater than ourselves, which resembles our perception of what peace, justice and liberty ought to be. To believe in the theme is to affirm that our best is yet to come.”

The NLPB said it was first commissioned to bring hope against the backdrop of the 1980 violent General Election and is held at the beginning of every year as a way of reminding the country’s leaders of their commitment to peace and good governance.

Over the years, the NLPB has raised funds for various projects for the poor. The proceeds for the 2021 project will purchase tablets for students who are not able to participate in their online classes.