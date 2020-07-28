National Museum of Jamaica hosts virtual workshops for summer

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Museum of Jamaica and the Jamaica Library Services have partnered to deliver a free virtual summer workshop to first to fourth form students across the country.

The workshop, which is expected to build on the knowledge of Jamaica's heritage and culture, is scheduled for August 3 to 17, 2020.

"Each year, the National Museum of Jamaica, a division of the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ), welcomes students to learn more about their heritage and culture. This year the outreach department of the museum has decided that despite the negative impact of COVID-19 on Jamaica's educational sector, it will ensure its mandate of giving quality access to education is upheld," the IOJ said in a statement.

"This is the driving force that had produced a partnership with Jamaica Library Service to create an in-depth programme from which the students stand to benefit tremendously," it added.

According to the IOJ the benefits of the workshop are:

1. Better appreciation for heritage and culture

2. Discovering a fun and creative way of learning

3. Exploring various museums in via virtual walk-throughs

Among the lessons to be activities to be included are Journey of our Ancestors (story hour session with questions and answers), select poems from our local collection, story reading (Louise Bennett, etc), drama pieces, shadow puppet show, and a tour of the Library with main focus on the West Indian Collection.

The registration period for the workshop is now open and will close August 2, 2020.