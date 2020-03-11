National Parent-Teacher Association offers COVID-19 prevention tips
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) is advising parents, teachers and other stakeholders in the education system to be informed, proactive and alert, and to take the necessary precautions in preventing the outbreak of COVID-19 in their homes, schools and communities.
“Do not panic, but do take all steps necessary to contain the disease and prevent incidents of transmission,” the association said in a news release.
The NPTAJ further advised parents to follow the advisories and instructions issued by the Ministry of Health as it relates to health precautions, and by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information regarding school-related matters and protocols.
NPTAJ added that parents are further advised to, among other precautions, practice good hygiene, which in many instances prevents infection.
They urge parents to:
- Get information from credible sources
- Know the symptoms of the virus
- Speak with children (using age-appropriate information) about COVID-19
- Encourage feedback from children about COVID-19
- Impress on families and children to practice good hygiene at all times.
- Prepare care packages for children to take to school (including bottled water, sanitizers, wipes), and encourage them to use them.
- Pay keen attention to the young, elderly and those with respiratory illnesses.
