National Parent-Teacher Association offers COVID-19 prevention tips

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica (NPTAJ) is advising parents, teachers and other stakeholders in the education system to be informed, proactive and alert, and to take the necessary precautions in preventing the outbreak of COVID-19 in their homes, schools and communities.

“Do not panic, but do take all steps necessary to contain the disease and prevent incidents of transmission,” the association said in a news release.

The NPTAJ further advised parents to follow the advisories and instructions issued by the Ministry of Health as it relates to health precautions, and by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information regarding school-related matters and protocols.

NPTAJ added that parents are further advised to, among other precautions, practice good hygiene, which in many instances prevents infection.

They urge parents to: