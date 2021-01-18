National Rums of Jamaica get first female CEO

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Martha Miller has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of National Rums of Jamaica (NRJ) Limited, effective January 1.

Her appointment follows the retirement of former CEO Neil A Glasgow. The company said this means that for the first time in its over 40-year history, a female will lead the operations of the NRJ.

Miller is a graduate of the University of the West Indies, holding a Bachelor of Science Degree (Hons) in Computer Studies; and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Additionally, Miller is a board member of the Spirits Pool Association (SPA) and the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC).

Miller joined NRJ as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary on November 18, 2013 and was appointed Deputy CEO in March 2020. Before her employment at NRJ, Miller's career in finance spanned over 20 years having served in senior positions as Regional Head Technology at LIME; Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis at Cable & Wireless Jamaica Limited; and General Manager, Finance at the ICD Group of Companies/Mechala Group.

In lauding the appointment, former CEO Neil Glasgow said, “Miller's engaging management style, strategic bent and sharp intellect will ensure NRJ's continued growth and success in the years to come.”

Komal Samaroo, chairman of NRJ's board of directors also lauded Miller's appointment saying, "I thank Martha for her contribution as CFO to National Rums of Jamaica and congratulate her on being appointed to the position of CEO. I also want to thank Neil for his great leadership of the company over the years. The company is entering a new exciting phase of its growth and Martha is well equipped to provide high quality leadership to the NRJ team as we pursue new opportunities and navigate around the various challenges, including the COVID-19 Pandemic. I have every confidence that under Martha's leadership, NRJ will become an even more significant contributor to the Jamaican economy. The board of directors joins me in wishing her great success and reaffirm our support to her efforts in the future.”