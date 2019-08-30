National Security Council examining new Bail Act

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Security Council (NSC) has emphasised the urgency for the new Bail Act to be finalised as another tool to improve safety and security in the country.

The new Bail Act will be brought before the Cabinet this legislative year, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said in a statement Friday, adding that it was a significant topic of discussion yesterday (August 29) during the regular monthly meeting of the NSC, chaired by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.



The Act will clarify and provide guidance on the grounds to keep persons in custody without being charged for major criminal offences. It will also detail the time frame for which someone can be detained between being suspected of committing an offence and formally charged.



Holness acknowledged the constitutional limitations in which the new Bail Act and crime-fighting measures have to be examined. In this regard, the Council also took note of the approaches being taken by other countries such as the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and the United Kingdom regarding provisions for bail, the OPM statement said.