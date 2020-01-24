National Stadium upgrade work to start in 2021, Sport Minister says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says that the work to upgrade the National Stadium will start in 2021.

Grange made the announcement as she gave an update on the Stadium redevelopment project during a Racers Track Club press conference at the Jamaica Pegasus yesterday.

“The country is closer to a new national stadium,” Grange said, “now that the consultants engaged to make recommendations on the stadium redevelopment project have presented their report to Public Investment Management Secretariat.

“Hopefully by next year we will be in a position to start construction which will be in phases.”

She said that the detailed plans on the redevelopment of the 58-year old facility “will be revealed at a later date”.

Grange said that work would also have to be done to put Stadium East in a position to handle some of the activities that would normally take place inside the National Stadium.

The Sport Minister said that partnerships with organisations such as the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation would be crucial in the execution of the redevelopment activities of the stadium.

Upgrading plans are also in place for the Trelawny Multi-Purpose Stadium, Grange added.