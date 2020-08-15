National Supply Foundation adopts Ginger Hill Health Centre

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— The Ginger Hill Health Centre is the 30th facility to benefit under the Ministry of Health and Wellness' Adopt-A- Clinic programme.

National Supply Foundation has adopted the clinic for three years, committing $3 million over the period to upgrade the facility.

The Type 1 health centre was officially adopted during a ceremony on the grounds of the facility on Friday.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton used the occasion to reinforce the importance of community building as he thanked the Chen See family.

"I really want to commend the Chen See family for really saying through this adoption that they are grateful to the people and to the community of Ginger Hill. They have benefitted in their own development and evolved as a family and they want to give back to help others to benefit similarly. One of the messages that the local people should take from this experience is that good things and good people can come from Ginger Hill. You can't be paid for that kind of sentiment or philosophy, it is something that you have to acquire and build within your culture and how you exist and interrelate with each other," Dr Tufton argued.

The Chen See family, owners of National Supply, has direct links with the Ginger Hill community as it was where the patriarch of the family settled and raised the family.

Donovan Chen See, director of sales and marketing for National Supply, in his remarks, told the gathering that his foundation will be working with the Ministry of Health and Wellness over the next three years to provide the necessary health services to the people of the Ginger Hill community.

Onomé Sido