National Telethon to raise US$10 million underway
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Telethon being held to raise funds to aid in the fight against COVID-19, is now underway.
Veteran entertainers Oliver Samuels and Dahlia Harris are hosting the six hour long event.
The Telethon will see a number of acts throughout the evening from prominent Jamaica artistes, some through live and some through pre-recorded performances. The public can make donations at http://jatogetherwestand.com. Persons in Jamaica can also donate by calling 876-960-9632-5,TOLL FREE: 888-PAY-BILL (888-729-2455) WhatsApp 876-550-1754, 876-619-5638 (free for Digicel).
The Telethon hopes to aim to raise US$10 million to purchase protective gear for frontline workers, including healthcare providers and the security forces, as well as equipment including ventilators.
Within the first 20 minutes of the Telethon, which was opened by Carlene Davis and Freddie McGregor, had over 5,000 viewers on its live streaming portal.
The telethon is available for free live streaming here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSiCPhYAFAM&feature=youtube
