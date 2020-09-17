National Tree Planting Day is October 2

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Forestry Department is urging every Jamaican to plant at least one tree on October 2, in commemoration of National Tree Planting Day.

The department said that this year's theme, 'Healthy Trees, Healthy You; Plant a Tree Today', serves as a timely reminder as the world embraces “our new normal”.

“The act of planting a tree, though a seemingly minor one at the individual level, will have a much more significant impact when thousands of Jamaicans engage in the activity. This will extend beyond enhancing the aesthetics of our immediate surroundings and contribute to the maintenance of the island's physical and natural environment generally,” the department said in a release.

As is customary, the Forestry Department said it will be distributing an assortment of timber and ornamental seedlings for people to engage in tree planting exercises to mark the day.

The agency said it will also have select fruit tree seedlings for sale.

Distribution will begin on Wednesday, September 23, and will continue until Wednesday, October 7.