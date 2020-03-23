National Works Agency to continue patching programme in the west
ST JAMES, Jamaica - Community Relations Officer for the National Works Agency's western region, Janel Ricketts, says despite COVID-19, the agency plans to continue several projects, including its $164 million patching programme, across the region.
“We will continue to effect road repairs across the region as long as the necessary raw materials are available, as well as the services of our private contractors,” Ricketts told OBSERVER ONLINE today.
“To date we are actively engaged in a $164 million patching programme and have focused on areas such as Mosquitto Cove in Hanover;
Marchmont to Wasfoot Gully in St James; Barneyside to Mackfield in Westmoreland, and Falmouth to Springvale in Trelawny.”
She noted, however, that the projects are being undertaken with the necessary precautions, including social distancing, covering of mouths and noses while coughing and sneezing, and other good hygiene practices.
Other projects being undertaken across the region by the NWA, include the rehabilitation of the Crabwood roadway in Hopewell, Hanover at a cost of $2.9 million. That project, Ricketts said, is near completion.
She also told OBSERVER ONLINE that plans are now in high gear to remark the section of the roadway between the road leading towards to the Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium, at Rock, and Sea Castles in St James.
The project is being funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund at a cost of $29.7 million.
MARK CUMMINGS
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy