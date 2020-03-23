National Works Agency to continue patching programme in the west

ST JAMES, Jamaica - Community Relations Officer for the National Works Agency's western region, Janel Ricketts, says despite COVID-19, the agency plans to continue several projects, including its $164 million patching programme, across the region.

“We will continue to effect road repairs across the region as long as the necessary raw materials are available, as well as the services of our private contractors,” Ricketts told OBSERVER ONLINE today.

“To date we are actively engaged in a $164 million patching programme and have focused on areas such as Mosquitto Cove in Hanover;

Marchmont to Wasfoot Gully in St James; Barneyside to Mackfield in Westmoreland, and Falmouth to Springvale in Trelawny.”

She noted, however, that the projects are being undertaken with the necessary precautions, including social distancing, covering of mouths and noses while coughing and sneezing, and other good hygiene practices.

Other projects being undertaken across the region by the NWA, include the rehabilitation of the Crabwood roadway in Hopewell, Hanover at a cost of $2.9 million. That project, Ricketts said, is near completion.

She also told OBSERVER ONLINE that plans are now in high gear to remark the section of the roadway between the road leading towards to the Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium, at Rock, and Sea Castles in St James.

The project is being funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund at a cost of $29.7 million.

