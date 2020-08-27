National junior record holder Kevin Nedrick gets reduced bail

KINGSTON, Jamaica — National junior record holder in the shot put Kevin Nedrick was expected to be released from the Hennepin County Jail in Minnesota yesterday evening after his US$1,000 cash bond was paid following his first appearance on rape charges.

The 21-year-old University of Minnesota shot putter was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with allegations that he overpowered a woman and assaulted her last weekend, a report in the Star Tribune said.

His bail was initially set at US$75,000 but his court appointed attorney managed to get it down to US$1,000 cash, which was raised on his behalf by a number of students at the school.

Nedrick, who represented Jamaica at the World Under-20 Championships in Poland in 2016, was arrested in the hall outside an apartment after campus police were called about 1:15 am about a sexual assault, where the woman told officers that she was there celebrating her roommate's 21st birthday with friends the previous night.

The allegations are that the woman went to aid her roommate, who was throwing up in the bathroom. When the woman left the bathroom, Nedrick is said to have pushed her into her bedroom and onto her bed. He allegedly got on top of her as she said, “I don't want to do this”, the complaint said. She estimated his weight at 300 pounds and suspected he “had a lot to drink”.

The assault continued until he let her check on her ailing roommate, according to the allegations.

Paul A Reid