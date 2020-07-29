National security recommendation on TikTok due this week — US Treasury

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — A US government national security review of the social media app TikTok is nearly complete and will deliver a recommendation to the White House this week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday.

Mnuchin told reporters the review is being conducted by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which deals with companies and acquisitions affecting national security.

"TikTok is under CFIUS review and we'll be making a recommendation to the president on it this week," Mnuchin said. "We have lots of alternatives."

The news comes amid increasing concerns voiced by US officials and lawmakers about TikTok's links to China and its potential use for espionage — an allegation consistently dismissed by the company.