Nature Conservancy donates drone mapping data for Goat Islands Wildlife Sanctuary project
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has donated technical services valued at almost US$50,000 to the Goat Islands Wildlife Sanctuary project.
The sanctuary project is managed by Urban Development Corporation (UDC).
The TNC donation, done through its climate adaptation initiative Resilient Islands, included satellite imagery and extensive drone mapping data which will be used in the zoning of the Goat Islands to identify potential areas for development, potential nesting areas for the Jamaican iguana, and potential areas for the re-introduction of various endemic plants and animals.
The data, which was handed over to the UDC on Friday, is also expected to be used to conduct ecological assessments and geographic information system (GIS) analysis of Old Harbour Bay in St Catherine to provide baseline data that will inform the development of the islands and nearby communities.
Sara Simpson, director of natural resource management and environment planning at UDC explained the significance of the donation.
“This contribution from TNC will go a long way in bringing the Goat Islands Wildlife Sanctuary to life. The drone mapping and imaging will complement the extensive pre-assessment work that has to go into the project. Given that Goat Islands has many elements that are uniquely Jamaican, including the reintroduction of the Jamaican Iguana to the space, TNC's support is of national consequence. The UDC is exceedingly grateful to TNC for their support,” Simpson said.
TNC's Resilient Islands is a partnership between TNC and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to help communities adapt to climate change in the Caribbean.
The Jamaica Red Cross is also supporting TNC's work with the Goat Islands project to promote the use of coastal habitats in order to reduce climate risks.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy