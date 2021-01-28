Nearly 200 new COVID cases as death toll climbs to 344

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that the island has recorded 194 cases of the COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

The new cases consist of 78 males and 114 females with ages ranging from two days to 88 years. This pushes the island's total confirmed cases to 15,435.

The cases were recorded in St James (36), Kingston and St Andrew (32), Manchester (28), St Elizabeth (23), St Catherine (21), Clarendon (14), St Ann (12), St Mary (11), Westmoreland (seven), Hanover (six), St Thomas (two), and Trelawny (two).

Meanwhile, the ministry also confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the country's death toll to 344. The deceased are a 65-year-old male from St Catherine and a 66-year-old male from St Ann. Another death was also reported today as coincidental and one more reported under investigation.

The country also recorded 19 recoveries, bringing total recoveries to 11,961.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

